Birth announcements

Banner Churchill Community Hospital

To Lowe, Jamie and Ryan, Rhett Lee Lowe, born Dec. 31, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Martinez, Margarita and Andrew Cobb, Jaxon Blue Martinez-Cobb, born Jan. 1, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Morris, Lisa and Cory Woods, Colton Michael Woods, born Jan. 1, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Fairbanks, Samantha and Wyatt Over, Sawyer Jean Over, born Jan. 2, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Shear, Amber, Emersynn Ann Haskell, born Jan. 3, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Espinoza, Marcela and Alfredo Arenasrivas, Alex Arenasrivas, born Jan. 9, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Cardente, Justine and Justin, Theodore Felix Cardente, born Jan. 10, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Verduzco-Mendoza, Brianna and Denver Lujan, Viviana Rose Lujan, born Jan. 13, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Schank, Lindsey and Abrahm, Luella Charlotte Schank, born Jan. 15, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.