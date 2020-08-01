Birth announcements for June 24-July 23, 2020

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Angelina Santos and Gabriel Chadwick of Carson City, Areille Amara Santos, born June 24, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Cheoree McIntosh-Baroni and Roger Danella of Carson City, Averie Lynn Danella, born June 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Taylor and Cory Allison of Dayton, Ara James Allison, born June 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Amy Palmer and Lucas St. Clair of Mound House, Rory Patrick St. Clair, born June 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Tiffany Fritsche and Joshua Costa of Gardnerville, Savannah Elizabeth Costa, born June 28, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Stephanie and Mark Vargas of Carson City, Jonah Anthony Vargas, born July 1, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Sadie and Jeffrey Cummins, Jr., of Genoa, Lila Dawn Cummins, born July 1, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Mekalynn Culbert and Zackary Raat of Carson City, Zed Xavier Raat, born July 1, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Kate Stewart and Nicholas Jones of Carson City, Haley Sue Jones, born July 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Aleassa and Kevin Roberts of Silver Springs, Colt John Matthew Roberts, born July 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Sedina Banks and Zachary Wadle of Minden, Brant Jerome Wadle, born July 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Gloria and Richard Johnson II of Gardnerville, Manolo Hunter Johnson, born July 3, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Caitlyn Beattie and Tyler Kleine of Carson City, Davian Donald Kleine, born July 4, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Erika and Benjamin Cowger of Carson City, Thomas Victor Cowger, born July 7, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Kaitlyn and Apalo Insell of Wellington, Tobyn Charles Grady Insell, born July 7, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Amanda and Gregory Morrison of Smith, Gunner Lee Morrison, born July 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Lindsay and Cooper Merhaut of Carson City, Jack Bradach Merhaut of Carson City, born July 13, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Nicole and Gavin Silberschlag of Round Mountain, Bo Leslie Silberschlag, born July 14, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To MacKenzie Gilliam and Francisco Torrecillas of Carson City, Athena Maria Torrecillas, born July 15, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Christina Klos and Donald McNeill II of Carson City, Donald Ray McNeill III, born July 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kimberly Hernandez and Isaiah Ruybal of Carson City, Zara Eve Ruybal, born July 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Terra Croswait and Bryan Albin of Sparks, Landon Thomas Albin, born July 17, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Crystal Miller and Patrick Burtt of Schurz, Cloud Detumu Burtt, born July 19, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Sarah Hernandez and Jose Munoz of Reno, Iliana Angeline Munoz-Hernandez, born July 20, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Kaitlyn Winget and Richard Rehbein of Carson City, Cassidy Alyson Rehbein, born July 21, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Bodean and Luke Isherwood of Gardnerville, Keenan Robert Paul Isherwood, born July 22, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Maureen Stamper and William Norman of Zephyr Cove, Zachary Griffin Norman, born July 22, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Megan Walker and David Sparkman of Carson City, Abigail Maryalice Sparkman, born July 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.