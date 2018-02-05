Bleu Cafe in Carson City opens after expansion

After being closed for more than a week for renovations, Bleu Café, the restaurant at 240 E. Winnie Lane, is open for business.

The expansion provided for additional seating as well as a private space for groups and a full cocktail bar.

"We are very excited to reopen", said Roberta Davies, chef and owner of Bleu Café. "The outpouring of support and encouragement from our customers is really what has driven this expansion. This additional space creates new opportunities for use to better serve our customers."

The cafe opened in June of 2015 with a full bar. It serves breakfast and lunch daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's available for private parties and special events.

For information, go to http://www.bleucafecarson.com, or call 775-297-3301.