Banner Churchill Community Hospital along with Vitalant will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Banner Churchill Community Hospital Tahoe Room.

Use the outside entrance on the North side of the building. To schedule an appointment log on to www.bloodhero.com click “Donate Blood” use sponsor code; FALLON or call (775)867-7006.