Greenhouse Garden Center is once again kicking off its monthly Bonsai Club with a free seminar, "Bonsai 101," to be hosted by Naomi Borowick on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event at 1 p.m. invites attendees to bring their bonsai plants to get feedback from experts. Starter bonsai plants also will be available for purchase.

For information and reservations, call the center at 775-882-8600.