Book sale planned at CVIC Hall in Minden
April 17, 2018
The Douglas County Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library invite you to their spring book sale on Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A members-only preview sale for Friends of the Library members will take place on Friday, May 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. You are welcome to join the Friends at the door to take advantage of this sale and receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases.
The book sale will be held at the C.V.I.C. Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden. Thousands of used books, children's books, and audio books will be for sale. Individually priced collectible books will be available. There will also be a large selection of DVDs and music CDs.
All proceeds from the sale support the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library and the Douglas County Public Library Foundation.
For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.
