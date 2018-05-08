Boy Scouts in Pinenut District invited to annual Spring Camporee
May 8, 2018
More than 100 Boy Scouts troops in the Pinenut District will gather on Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, for their annual Spring Camporee.
This year's theme being "Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse," activities will include instruction in wilderness and survival skills, skits, camp songs and a campfire program.
All scout troops in the Pinenut District, which includes Carson City, Carson Valley, Dayton, Virginia City, South Lake Tahoe, Zephyr Cove, Coleville and Bridgeport, are invited.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday at the Centerville Flat Campground, near Markleeville, Calif.
