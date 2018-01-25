Bull and Oyster Roast to benefit Carson City’s First United Methodist Church

Pit beef and oyster lovers — or anyone who wants to support First United Methodist Church — are invited to a Bull and Oyster Roast from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The event offers a feast of pit beef, fried oysters, salad, oven roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, fresh asparagus, yeast rolls and double chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting — all made from scratch.

The cost is by donation, and proceeds will go toward the church's building improvement fund.

For information, call the church office at 775-882-1436.

First United Methodist Church is at 412 W. Musser St.