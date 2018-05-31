Bulldog Cyber Cafe opens in Carson City

Bulldog PC Repair is celebrating the opening of its second store, Bulldog Cyber Cafe, offering 20 computers for gaming, eight stations for Xbox, three virtual reality areas and one race car simulator.

Lindsey Jones, owner, is offering free sessions through Sunday to celebrate the newest addition of Bulldog Cyber Cafe. Hours through the weekend are noon to 8 p.m.

The cafe is at 1819 N. Carson St., next to Bulldog PC Repair in the same complex as Grocery Outlet.

Normal operating hours may change according to customer needs, said Jones, who advises patrons to call the cafe at 775-515-04110 or visit Bulldog Cyber Cafe on Facebook for information and updates.