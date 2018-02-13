Candidate for U.S. Senate Danny Tarkanian to visit Carson City Republican Women

U.S. Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian will be the keynote speaker of the Carson City Republican Women luncheon on Feb. 20.

Tarkanian's second bid for a U.S. Senate seat is against incumbent Senator Dean Heller. Tarkanian ran his first political race in 2004.

The candidate has practiced law for seven years and said he has experienced first-hand all the problems, road blocks and headaches government creates for job creators and entrepreneurs.

The luncheon will be at the Casino Fandango with social time beginning 11 and the meeting called to order at 11:30 a.m. The cost for the lunch is $20 per person; cash only with reservations made by Friday. For reservations, contact Gale Harris at 775-241-2054 or gdharris@sprynet.com. The public is invited to attend.