Candidates to be on hand at annual GOP brunch Feb. 17
February 8, 2018
Senator Dean Heller, Congressman Mark Amodei and other GOP candidates are attending Storey County Republican Central Committee's annual Lincoln Day Brunch on Feb. 17.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their concerns about the midterm elections to the event at the Delta Saloon in Virginia City. Doors will open at 9 with brunch at 10 and the program at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door.
Along with the brunch, there will be a silent auction and raffle. Prizes include gift certificates for restaurants, gun range and archery practice, gunsmithing, gun shop purchases, and rounds of golf. Other items include hunting accessories, jewelry, GOP apparel, books by State Treasurer Dan Schwartz, a night's stay at the Silverland Hotel, tickets for the V&T and other attractions, and a collectible Nevada sesquicentennial medallion cast from Comstock silver.
Funds generated from the brunch, silent auction and raffle will support a scholarship given annually to Virginia City High School's valedictorian.
For tickets, go to https://mkt.com/storey-county-gop/item/lincoln-day-fundraiser-presale-ticket, and click on Abraham Lincoln.
Trending In: Announcements
- Chili’s hosting Daddy-Daughter Night Out on Feb. 6
- Annual Feast of Chocolate returning to Carson City
- Bleu Cafe in Carson City opens after expansion
- Marijuana in the workplace: Dayton hosting free training geared for employers
- Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties to meet in Silver Springs
Trending Sitewide
- Lovelock resident dies in Highway 95 crash in Churchill County
- Carson City businessman pleads not guilty to unemployment benefits charges
- Bartender arrested for DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Sierra Nevada snowpack: Region is becoming snow-starved, but reservoirs provide buffer
- Concerns growing over wild horses along Highway 50