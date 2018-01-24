Capital City Community Band holding annual concert Sunday in Carson City

The Capital City Community Band's annual "Support the Band" fundraising concert on Sunday will feature guest vocalist Stephanie Gansberg.

Gansberg, a 2013 Carson High School graduate, is majoring in elementary education at Concordia University Wisconsin. At CHS, she sang in several choirs and spent several years in the soprano section of the Nevada Northern Zone Honor Choirs and All-State Choirs. At Concordia, she has sung in several of its choirs also, including several solos.

At Sunday's performance, Gansberg is planning on singing "Blue Moon" by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart in keeping with the blue moon total lunar eclipse coming up on Jan. 31.

Also in the program is a Norwegian march, "Valdres," and a tribute to Ray Charles, along with other marches and audience favorites.

The performance will be at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Division and King streets.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to defray the costs of music, rentals, insurance and other band expenses.

The band's next concert, Salute to Young Musicians, will be at 3 p.m. March 4 at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

For information, call Director Richard Doede at 775-883-2219.