Carson City art display offers glimpse of Nevada’s wild horses
February 8, 2018
A collection of wild horse photographs 3 1/2 months in the making are being displayed at the Brewery Arts Center today and Saturday.
Chris England, a Carson City resident, spent months photographing a herd of 10 wild horses — led by a stallion with a black and white tail and mane — after first seeing them last summer on the ridges east of Virginia City.
England said his photos reflect the horses in their most natural and relaxed state.
To see the photos, stop by the BAC Grand Ballroom, 449 W. King St., from 5 to 7 p.m. today and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
For information, call 775-883-1976.
