Carson City art exhibit focusing on human trafficking

Soroptimist International of Carson City is hosting "Break These Chains Live Free," an art exhibit attempting to bring awareness about human trafficking.

The exhibit will be in Comma Coffee's Backroom Gallery, 312 S. Carson St.

An opening night reception with refreshments will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The art will be available for viewing as early as 5 p.m. that day.

The reception and exhibit are free, but donations are encouraged. Note cards, bracelets and other items will be for sale.

The club said it's estimated there are about 21 million victims of human trafficking globally, many of whom are female and sexually exploited.

Break These Chains Live Free is a nonprofit created by Soroptimist clubs in Southern Nevada. Its mission is the eradication of human bondage throughout the community and world.

For information, go to breakthesechainslivefree.org.