Carson City Art Gallery reschedules reception for artist William Smith

The Carson City Art Gallery, 110 S. Curry St., is hosting a celebration of William Smith, the artist responsible for the cover art for last year's Jazz & Beyond Music Festival.

The art gallery is holding a reception for the artist from 4 to 7 p.m. March 9. The event has been rescheduled from March 2 due to this week's snowy weather.

Smith, the gallery's artist of the month, will have work displayed through March.

For information, contact the gallery at carsoncityart@yahoo.com or 775-313-8628.