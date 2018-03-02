Carson City Art Gallery reschedules reception for artist William Smith
March 2, 2018
The Carson City Art Gallery, 110 S. Curry St., is hosting a celebration of William Smith, the artist responsible for the cover art for last year's Jazz & Beyond Music Festival.
The art gallery is holding a reception for the artist from 4 to 7 p.m. March 9. The event has been rescheduled from March 2 due to this week's snowy weather.
Smith, the gallery's artist of the month, will have work displayed through March.
For information, contact the gallery at carsoncityart@yahoo.com or 775-313-8628.
