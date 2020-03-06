Carson City Arts, Culture Coalition awards scholarship to Dylan Crano

The Carson City Arts & Culture Coalition has announced its 2019-20 college scholarship recipient, Dylan Crano, a bass player from Reno. The Coalition’s Scholarship Committee selected Crano after hearing him play at Scot Marshall’s “All About That Bass” lecture-performance as part of the 2019 Jazz & Beyond-Carson City Music and Art Festival in August. The $500 award has been sent to UNR to help with Dylan’s college expenses.

Crano has been studying music since elementary school. He’s been part of the Reno Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra and is now pursuing a degree in music performance at UNR.

About the scholarship, Stephanie Crano, Dylan’s mother, said, “This is just another example of the amazing musical community we have here in Northern Nevada. (Dylan’s) achievements are a direct result of the time his teachers and mentors have invested in him along the way. From Mrs. James in fourth grade who decided to take a class of elementary students to the opera, Mrs. Marioni who first started him on the bass, his orchestra and band teachers at every level from middle school to graduation, everyone at the Reno Phil Youth program, Dr. T who took him all over Europe to perform, the folks in RYJO and, of course, Scot (Marshall) who has spent so much of his time not just teaching Dylan notes and finger positions, but the joy and history of music. As parents, we all want to see our children be a success in their chosen field; the young aspiring musicians of our region are very lucky to have the support of the musicians of our community. I see it not just with my own son, but with all the kids wanting to make music.”

The Carson City Arts & Culture Coalition, founded in 2001, is an informal group of Carson City artists and arts organizations that convene to support each other and advocate for arts and culture. The coalition recognizes that a creative environment is essential to an energetic, engaged and economically robust community.

For information, see http://www.artscarsoncity.com.