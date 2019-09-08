Carson City birth announcements for Aug. 16 to 29, 2019

To Elizabeth Adams and Travis Pitts of Dayton, Tanner Chane Pitts, born Aug. 16, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Amanda Mcintosh and Joseph Kendall of Dayton, Jaxx Thomas-Alan Kendall, born Aug. 17, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Tiffany and Juan Rodriguez of Yerington, Issac Avery Rodriguez, born Aug. 20, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Alyssa Roman and Gerardo Roman-Pina of Gardnerville, Sebastian Benjamin Roman, born Aug. 22, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kara and Jamey Gooch of Carson City, Elijah Grady Gooch, born Aug. 22, 2019, weighing Aug. 22, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Alison Schembri and Timothy Kelley, Jr. of Gardnerville, Timothy Josef Kelley, born Aug. 25, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Margie and Daniel Alfaro of Dayton, Isaiah Antonio Alfaro, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Julia Haro and Mason James of Carson City, Leland Lorenzo James, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Shannon Moffett and Michael Pringle of Carson City, Lavae Lynn-Ann Pringle, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Natalie Birba and Kye Sieving of Carson City, Leland Sebastian Sieving, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Amanda Angeles and Seth Isom of Fallon, Achilles Rex Isom, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Meredith Tarrant and Tyler Hyman of Carson City, Talon Clay Hyman, born Aug. 27, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Bonnie Thomas and Nicholas Whitmire, Sr., of Dayton, Derrick Peuo’oka’hale Whitmire, born Aug. 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Makenna and Kaleb Enniss of Minden, Jolee Mae Enniss, born Aug. 27, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jennifer Hull of Carson City, Aurora Skye Hull, born Aug. 29, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.