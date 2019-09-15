Carson City birth announcements for August 22 to September 5, 2019

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Lennette Kimmins of Carson City, Rosendo Manuel Kimmins, born Aug. 22, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Alison Schembri and Timothy Kelley, Jr. of Gardnerville, Timothy Josef Kelley, born Aug. 25, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Margie and Daniel Alfaro of Dayton, Isaiah Antonio Alfaro, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Julia Haro and Mason James of Carson City, Leland Lorenzo James, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Shannon Moffett and Michael Pringle of Carson City, Lavae Lynn-Ann Pringle, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Natalie Birba and Kye Sieving of Carson City, Leland Sebastian Sieving, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Amanda Angeles and Seth Isom of Fallon, Achilles Rex Isom, born Aug. 26, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Meredith Tarrant and Tyler Hyman of Carson City, Talon Clay Hyman, born Aug. 27, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Bonnie Thomas and Nicholas Whitmire, Sr., of Dayton, Derrick Peuo’oka’hale Whitmire, born Aug. 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Makenna and Kaleb Enniss of Minden, Jolee Mae Enniss, born Aug. 27, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jennifer Hull of Carson City, Aurora Skye Hull, born Aug. 29, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Chelsea and Benjamin Bacon of Dayton, Blaire Anne Bacon, born Aug. 31, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Shelina and Jason Waugh of Carson City, Jaxan Hunter Waugh, born Sept. 4, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Alicia and William Martinez of Carson City, Malikai David Martinez, born Sept. 4, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Mandee and Yvon Filiatrault of Gardnerville, Yvon Raymond James Filiatraut, born Sept. 5, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Desyrae Coleman and Chad German of Carson City, Pynnellypy Sandra-Renee German, born Sept. 5, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces.