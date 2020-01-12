Carson City birth announcements for Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Rachel and Easton Rodriguez of Dayton, Cody Wyatt Rodriguez, born Dec. 24, 2019, weighing 7 pounds.
To Jessica and Derek Daniel of Carson City, Gabriel Benito Daniel, born Dec. 24, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Jennica Strickland and Jiri Stach of Carson City, Phoenix Grey Stach, born Dec. 25, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Amber Phillips and Andrew Zahtilla of Fernley, Jayden James Zahtilla, born Dec. 26, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Royce Ponton of Stagecoach, Leviathan Wayne Ponton, born Jan. 1, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Jaimie Shirley and Nicholas Ediss of Reno, Emilia May Ediss, born Jan. 1, 2020, weighing 7 pounds.
To Kristal Waltz and Hunter Winters of Minden, Linda Jane Winters, born Jan. 2, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
To Katelyn Morse and Caulin Bartley, Zekiah Malik Bartley, born Jan. 2, 2010, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.