Carson City birth announcements for December 12 to 26, 2019

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Elizabeth and Steven Kirkpatrick of Gardnerville, Louis Wright Kirkpatrick, born Dec. 12, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Tianna Lemos of Yerington, Alekai Jayce Lemos, born Dec. 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Desiree Schumann and Jered Mondragon of Carson City, Gunner Guy Mondragon, born Dec. 13, 2019, weighing 8 pounds.

To Amy Murphy and Preston Patterson of Gardnerville, Nahaylee Kathleen Brady, born Dec. 16, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Kimberly and Kurtis Broderson of Minden, Sadie Jo Broderson, born Dec. 16, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Emily Ray and Randell Loff of Carson City, Kaylee Madison Ray-Loff, born Dec. 16, 2019, weighing 7 pounds.

To Ciara and Daniel Simons of Gardnerville, Ensleigh Blue Simons, born Dec. 17, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Christina Saucedo and Abraham Gomez of Carson City, Kensley Faye Margarit Gomez, born Dec. 17, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Rachel Cook and Matthew Cheek of Gardnerville, Madeline Grace Cheek, born Dec. 19, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Regina Rupert and Jacob Carlson of Carson City, Zadie Ottilie Rayne Gilreath, born Dec. 12, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Haley Marra and Michael Wilhite of Zephyr Cove, Rylee Autumn Wilhite, born Dec. 24, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.