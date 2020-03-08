Carson City birth announcements for Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Denise Ramirez-Lugo and Angel Espino of Carson City, Jiovan Angel Espino, born Feb. 22, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Cyli and Alonso Resendiz of Yerington, Javier Alonso Resendiz, born Feb. 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Kymberlie Dobly and Jose Elizondo Jr., of Carson City, Delilah Sophia Rose Elizondo, born Feb. 23, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Jennie Gould and Michael Reid of Gardnerville, Evan William Reid, born Feb. 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Taylor Robinson of Carson City, Symphony Rose Robinson, born Feb. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Elayna and Matthew Cooper of Carson City, Kinsley Nicole Cooper, born Feb. 25, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Tiffany and Benjamin Gelbaum of Carson City, Gavin Bruce Gelbaum, born Feb. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Lidea Catlett and Mathew Kunzel of Carson City, Hondo Matthais Wayne Kunzel, born Feb. 26, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Melanie and Chad Adair of Minden, Kylie Jean Adair, born Feb. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Madison and William Cahill V of Fallon, Aurora Ivylynn Cahill, born Feb. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.