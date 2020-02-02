Carson City birth announcements for January 17 to 23, 2020
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Katie Charleson and Christopher Kaecker of Gardnerville, Cooper James Kaecker, born Jan. 17, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Kristin Withrow and David Cruz of Dayton, Carter Rey Cruz, born Jan. 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Wednesday and Barrett Andrews of Carson City, Revan Arthur-Kamren Andrews, born Jan. 19, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Celeste Eckerman-McKean and Christopher McKean of Minden, Coraleigh Elizabeth McKean, born Jan. 20, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Haley Marriott and Johnathan Kluever of Carson City, Waylon John Kluever, born Jan. 20, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Shayna and Corey Stockton of Carson City, Archie Benton Stockton, born Jan. 21, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Elizabeth Clark and James Grant of Dayton, Wyatt James Grant, born Jan. 22, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Fiona and Michael Jones of Carson City, John Zachary Jones, born Jan. 22, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Jennifer and Mario Perez of Carson City, Matthew Maximilian Perez, born Jan. 23, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Vanessa Torres and Gerardo Villa of Dayton, Leonel Efrain Torres, born Jan. 23, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 14 ounces.