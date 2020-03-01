Carson City birth announcements for January 24 to February 18, 2020

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Jessica and Kyle Smith of Carson City, Trevor Daniel Dickey-Smith, born Jan. 24, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Holly Hunnewell-Marsh and Darrell Marsh of Carson, Zoey Summer Dennis Marsh, born Jan. 25, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Stephanie Lee and Joseph Maiss, Joseph Lee Maiss, born Jan. 25, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Phylicia Tinnerman and Travis Scott of Silver Springs, Isabella Leighanne Scott, born Jan. 26, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Melodey and Luke Kampen of Reno, Levi Drew Kampen, born Jan. 27, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Alisa and Marshall Bernal of Washoe Valley, Allesandro David Micheal Bernal, born Jan. 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Danielle Baxter and Thomas Baxter, Jr., of Reno, Kamryn Renee Baxter, born Jan. 29, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Alexa and Ryan Sinclair of Gardnerville, Ava Marie Sinclair, born Jan. 31, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Maribel Lopez and Brandon Gershel of Carson City, Noellia Francoise Gershel, born Jan. 31, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Bailey Pendergrass of Silver Springs, Jaxton Levi Keel, born Feb. 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Bonnie and John Hartley of Dayton, Amelia Odette Hartley, born Feb. 4, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Mary and Haziel Garcia of Carson City, Charles Joseph Garcia, born Feb. 5, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Brittany Boylan and Thomas Albanese of Reno, Hazel Amy Albanese Boylan, born Feb. 5, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Brittany Clifton and Ryan Wright of Dayton, Rose Nicole Wright, born Feb. 6, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Railene Campbell and Jamie McDonald-Scheller of Carson City, Vincent Thomas Scheller, born Feb. 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Christina Rodriguez and Christopher Hawes of Reno, Amelia Faith Hawes, born Feb. 7, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Monica Toliver and Aric Miguel of Dayton, Connor Finas Miguel, born Feb. 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Victoria and James Leindecker of Fallon, Axton David Leindecker, born Feb. 8, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Sarah and Joshua Heitzmann of Minden, Noelle Frances Heitzmann, born Feb. 9, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Lydia and Efren Villasenor of Dayton, Arlette Rosalie Villasenor, born Feb. 9, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Kathleen Henrie and Seqouia Redbird of Carson City, Elijah Sage Redbird, born Feb. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Lauren and Michael Monroe, Dillinger Laurenz Monroe, born Feb. 13, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Kristen and William Brewer of Carson City, Clark Zachary Brewer, born Feb. 14, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Mariah and Dylan Stewart of Gardnerville, Addison Rae Stewart, born Feb. 14, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Lacey Ramirez and Jeremy Sellers of Minden, Huxon Samuel Ramirez, born Feb. 15, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Chardonnay Jessmer of Carson City, Zayleigh Elizabeth Jessmer, born Feb. 15, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Ashley Alldredge and Frank Roush of Dayton, Dresden Blake Phoenix Roush, born Feb. 18, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Shannon and Ryan Bennett of Carson City, Harrison Spencer Bennett, born Feb. 18, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Gianna and Kenneth Jacks of Carson City, Vincent Michael Jacks, born Feb. 18, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.