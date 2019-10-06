Carson City birth announcements for September 6 to September 25, 2019

To Katherine Williams and Beau Stevens of Carson City, Preston Werner Stevens, born Sept. 6, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Kallie and Benjamin Hubbard of Gardnerville, Ezra Lewis Alan Hubbard, born Sept. 15, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Samantha and Michael York of Wellington, Stetson Dean York, born Sept. 17, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Santina Chavez and Aaron Blakeslee of Carosn City, Tinara Sarah Blakeslee, born Sept. 17, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Nicolette Fether and Brandon Wilde of Fernley, Remi Joyce Wilde, born Sept. 18, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Shaylea Quezada-Douglas and Leonardo Quezada-Lara of Carson City, Leonardo Quezada-Douglas Jr., born Sept. 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To McKenna Mitchell and Kyle Higday of Carson City, Everley Marie Higday, born Sept. 19, 2019, weighing 4 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Toni Pete of Carson City, Jaxon Paul Malone, born Sept. 20, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Sarah McComb of Gardnerville, Carter Noel Weber, born Sept. 21, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To CaSaundra and Andrew Kimball of Dayton, Savannah Valeri Kimball, born Sept. 23, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Rachael and David Ipsen of Gardnerville, Harper Noelle Ipsen, born Sept. 24, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Ashley and Rodney Rhoades of Dayton, Easton Tracy Rhoades, born Sept. 25, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce.