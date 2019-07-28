Carson City birth announcements July 11 to July 18, 2019

To Sierra and Andrew Hames of Minden, Serenity Maylee Hayden Hames, born July 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Srujana Kota and Rajesh Kolla of Carson City, Tanvisree Kolla, born July 11, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Erica Macias and Mitchell Rittiman of Gardnerville, Layla Ann Rittiman, born July 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Olivia Rodriguez Diaz and Leonardo Avilez Pulido of Carson City, Kenia Mia Avilez Rodriguez, born July 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Kayla and Shawn Easton of Carson City, Amelia Rose Easton, born July 13, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Sholeh and Jaimison Brooks, Olivia Grace Brooks, born July 13, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Allison Alvarado Villagrana and Victor Arreguin Colin of Carson City, Adeline Abigail Arreguin Alvarado, born July 14, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Katherine and Bonifacio David Lara of Carson City, Millie Mae Michelle Lara, born July 15, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Nicole Cisneros and Geoffrey Ritter of Carson City, Arden Vaughn Ritter, born July 16, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Cynthia Bernales-Hernandez and Kerin Euceda Martinez of Gardnerville, Emilio Arturo Euceda-Bernales, born July 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Courtney and Edward Heibandahl of Gardnerville, Carter Anthony Hiebendahl, born July 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.