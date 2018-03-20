Carson City broadcast of Handel’s Messiah to celebrate Easter season

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 411 N. Saliman Road, will be live-streaming the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra's Temple Square performance of Handel's oratorio Messiah on Friday, March 23.

The church is hosting a pre-concert feed beginning at 6 p.m. and the full concert following at 6:30.

The performance is produced annually to celebrate the Easter season. The concert will be conducted by Mack Wilberg, music director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The broadcast is free and open to the public.

Composed of 360 volunteer voices, the choir serves as a musical ambassador for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Orchestra at Temple Square is a 150-member, all-volunteer symphony orchestra organized in 1999 to perform and accompany the musical ensembles of the choir.