Carson City Chamber awards hospitality scholarship to Stefanie Schmidt

After three years of announcing the availability of scholarships to those who would seek to pursue a degree in hospitality, the Carson City Chamber was finally able to award a $1,135 scholarship to a very deserving student who has chosen to pursue a degree in hotel management.

Confined to a wheelchair at age 16 after a 2017 car accident left her legs paralyzed, Stefanie Schmidt was advised to submit the application to defray some of her tuition costs to be able to study at one of America’s foremost universities dedicated to hospitality management.

“I had wanted to go into the medical field, but after research and visiting the college, I found the hospitality industry would provide me with more opportunities,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt has been accepted to the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada Las Vegas. She will graduate with the Class of 2020 from Carson High this June and is enrolled in UNLV for the fall semester.