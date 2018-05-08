Carson City Chamber of Commerce offering three hospitality/tourism scholarships

Thanks to a grant from Hilton Corporation, the Carson City Chamber Board of Directors is offering Carson City residents enrolled in one of the local high schools or currently employed within the hospitality and tourism industry the opportunity to apply for three $1,165 scholarships to attend the new Truckee Meadows Community College Hospitality & Tourism Management program.

The Associate of Arts, Hospitality and Tourism Management Emphasis two-year degree prepares students to learn the business concepts and operational competencies necessary to enter any segment of the industry upon graduation, including hotel management; food service management; airline industry; resort and ski resort management; hotel operations; events and sports management; small tourism business management; ground transportation; outdoor recreation and leadership; sustainable tourism; and entertainment arts management.

The two-year degree is accepted at any four-year institution in the NSHE system and is fully transferable to most four-year schools in the nation. Classes begin on Aug. 27 at the TMCC Dandini Campus.

Completed applications with proof of enrollment must be sent to the Chamber prior to June 20. The scholarships will be awarded by mid-July.

For information and an application, go to http://www.carsoncitychamber.com, and click on "Chamber offers three hospitality/tourism scholarships." Information about tuition can be found at http://catalog.tmcc.edu/tuition-fees/tuition-fees/.