Carson City chapter of United States Navy League to meet May 16

The Carson City Council of the United States Navy League will hold its next meeting on May 16 at the Gold Dust West Hotel and Casino. The social hour will start at 5:30 and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Bonnie B. Potter, MD, Rear Admiral, Medical Corps, United States Navy, retired.

RADM Potter came on active duty in 1975. She spent the first 20 years as a clinician and teacher of internal medicine, advancing to the rank of Captain.

Following a tour as Chief of Medicine/Residency Program Director at National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, and Director of Medical Services, USNS Comfort during Operations Desert Shield/Storm, she transitioned into executive medicine.

In 1997, she was promoted to Rear Admiral (lower half), becoming the first female physician in the military to be selected for "Flag" rank (Admiral or General). She served as Commander, National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD, Lead Agent for Tricare Region 1, and Chief of the Navy Medical Corps. In 1999, she received her second star, and subsequent duties included Fleet Surgeon, US Atlantic Fleet, Command Surgeon, Fleet Forces Command, Command Surgeon, US Joint Forces Command and Medical Advisor to Supreme Allied Commander, Atlantic. She retired from active duty in 2003. Since retirement from the Navy, Potter has been active in the Navy League of the United States, on the local Council, Regional and National levels.

For reservations, call Bud Southard, 775-882-7960. The price is $27 per person. Dinner will be an Asian buffet. Reservations need to be in by Friday, May 12.

The Navy League of the United States was founded in 1902 by President Theodore Roosevelt and is a civilian organization with more than 50,000 members dedicated to educating American citizens and elected officials about the importance of sea power to U.S national security. It also supports the men and women of the sea services and their families. The Carson City Council sponsors and supports Navy and Marine personnel at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center near Bridgeport, Calif., and NAS Fallon, as well as the Carson High Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Command and Navy Regional Recruiting Command. The Council is the official sponsor of the USNS Carson City. Come and join us in learning about and to support our Maritime Services.