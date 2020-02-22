Carson City couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Roy P. and Faye E. Semmens celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. They were married Feb. 20, 1960, in a private wedding at a minister’s home in Long Beach, Calif. They have two children, Roy A. Semmens and Donna Lee Semmens, who both reside in Phoenix. Roy P. Semmens, a retired sergeant with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, has spent the past 40 years in law enforcement and in Naval Air Korea. Faye Semmens worked as a chart analyst at Woodruff Community Hospital in Long Beach.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary in private.