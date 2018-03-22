Carson City Democratic Men’s Committee changes meeting venue

The Carson City Democratic Men's Committee will host a luncheon-fundraiser in the meeting room of Round Table Pizza, 3325 Retail Drive, at 11:30 a.m. April 2.

The featured speaker will be Abby Johnson, president of the Great Basin Water Network, a nonprofit, non-partisan alliance of rural stakeholders dedicated to preserving Nevada's water resources at their source.

Reservations are required, and donations are appreciated. To make a reservation, contact the event organizer, Rich Dunn, at 775-230-4989 or richdunn@aol.com.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place at the Black Bear Diner, inside Max Casino.