Carson City Democratic Women’s Club holding auditions for murder mystery play
July 9, 2018
The Carson City Democratic Women's Club is holding auditions for a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater play to be held in the future. Individuals interested in working as crew members are also being selected.
The auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21 at 520 E. John St., Suite G, Carson City.
For information, call 775-841-3367. If necessary leave a message and it will be returned as soon as possible.
