Carson City Democratic Women’s Club hosting fashion show fundraiser

The Carson City Democratic Women's Club is presenting its annual fashion show fundraiser on May 19 starting at 4 p.m. in the Nevada Stateroom of the Governor's Mansion, 606 Mountain St.

Attendees are invited to dress up for a cocktail or two and enjoy "Women Making the Difference," to be emceed by Jill Derby.

Sporting fashions from Dillard's, the models will be candidates for the 2018 mid-term election, including Chris Giunchigliani, who's running for governor. There will also be savory appetizers and raffle/silent auction prizes.

Tickets for $40 each include one drink. Funds will be used to support a WNC scholarship and the club's many service projects.

To buy tickets or help at the event or make a raffle donation, call Sue at 775-721-6625, or leave a message at 775-841-3367. Tickets can also be ordered by email, carsoncitydems@gmail.com, or in person at headquarters, 502 E. John St., Suite G, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Reservations are due no later than May 16. You may reserve seats and pick up your tickets on the day of the event.

Established in Carson City in the 1960s, the club attracts members dedicated to the ideals of inclusiveness, women's rights and equality, protecting the planet and fair and open government, especially to help those less fortunate. Guests are welcome at meetings normally held at 9:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at headquarters.