Carson City Democratic Women’s Club to meet Saturday

Registered Democratic women in Carson City might be interested in attending a meeting of the Carson City Democratic Women's Club starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 9.

The main discussion will be about membership recruitment, post primary campaign strategies, and the next fundraiser.

There will be a short business meeting preceding the discussion to elect officers for the 2018-2019 year. The offices are President, First Vice President (Programs), Second Vice President (Fundraising), Secretary and Treasurer.

A nominating committee has selected persons to fill these positions, but other nominations may be made from the floor.

Women (and men) interested in working on Democratic issues are especially encouraged to attend. This is the start of the club's year and it is a good time to become involved, share ideas and some coffee, snacks and fruit with like-minded people.

The meeting will be held at Carson City Democratic Headquarters, 508 E. John St., Suite G. Doors open before 9 a.m. For information, call the office at 775-841-3367 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Following the meeting, some members will be joining those at the Democratic Party's booth at the State Fair. Volunteers are needed to help at the booth, so if it's not possible to make the meeting, look for the booth at Mills Park.