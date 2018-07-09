Carson City Democratic Women’s Club to outline how to get involved this election cycle
Are you wondering how to get involved with local Carson Democrats now that it's time to work on campaigns, voter registration, membership outreach and a fun fundraiser? Then plan to attend the monthly meeting of the Carson City Democratic Women's Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on July 14.
The meeting will have a busy agenda starting with installing new officers, finishing up on the development of a new membership campaign, reviewing current policies, learning more about the all-important voter registration program and more.
Plans to put on a mystery dinner play in November will also be presented. Actors and would-be stars are encouraged to attend.
It's a good time to become involved, share ideas and some coffee, snacks and fruit with like-minded people.
The meeting will be held at Carson City Democratic Headquarters, 502 E. John St., Suite G. Doors open at 9 a.m.
For information, call or visit the headquarters during weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call 775-841-3367. Someone will return your call.
