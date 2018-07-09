 Carson City Democratic Women’s Club to outline how to get involved this election cycle | NevadaAppeal.com

Are you wondering how to get involved with local Carson Democrats now that it's time to work on campaigns, voter registration, membership outreach and a fun fundraiser? Then plan to attend the monthly meeting of the Carson City Democratic Women's Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on July 14.

The meeting will have a busy agenda starting with installing new officers, finishing up on the development of a new membership campaign, reviewing current policies, learning more about the all-important voter registration program and more.

Plans to put on a mystery dinner play in November will also be presented. Actors and would-be stars are encouraged to attend.

It's a good time to become involved, share ideas and some coffee, snacks and fruit with like-minded people.

The meeting will be held at Carson City Democratic Headquarters, 502 E. John St., Suite G. Doors open at 9 a.m.

For information, call or visit the headquarters during weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call 775-841-3367. Someone will return your call.