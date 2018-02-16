Carson City Democrats holding mid-term caucus Feb. 24

Carson City Democrats who are 18 and older — or will be by Nov. 6 — are urged to attend the first Nevada State Democratic Party mid-term caucus from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 E. Fifth St. The caucus offers the chance to meet or hear from candidates for local, state and federal office and find out more about the party's plans.

Those who attend are welcome to stay later to work on campaign strategies and plan future events.

Voter registration forms will be available to register to vote, change party affiliation, or update residence address. Once attendees are registered or checked off a current registered list, they will have their precinct number and be asked to sit with their neighbors to attend the caucus meeting, which will start promptly at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be available for a donation.

The caucus will elect delegates to the Carson County convention to be held April 14 at Eagle Valley Middle School. The convention will nominate delegates to the state convention in Reno on June 23 and 24.

The caucus also will nominate Carson Democratic Central Committee members. The April county convention will nominate State Central Committee members. All three events are required to become a state central committee member.

Caucus participants will have the opportunity to create the party's platform on various issues. To begin the process, send an email to CCPlatform@yahoo.com, or bring your thoughts to the caucus and write them there.

Recommended Stories For You

The draft platforms will be discussed and then voted on at the county convention in April .

Anyone who can't attend but wants to get involved in local Democratic activities can call 775-841-3367 or send an email to CarsonCityDems@gmail.com.