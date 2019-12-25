Carson City Elks host Christmas party for foster children

Carson City Elks #2177 put on a Children’s Christmas party for local foster children and their foster parents on Dec. 14 at the Governor’s mansion.

Santa (John Konvicka) was there to take pictures with the children and pass out stockings with toys and candy inside of them. Mrs. Claus (Beverlee Gillette) passed out candy canes and the elf (Marian Furnari) helped with the children’s games and serving food.

Emblem Club #507 provided hot lunches and various game activities. In addition to the gifts, all the children got to pick out mittens, gloves and scarves. Each foster parent told the Elks in advance what each child wanted, or needed, for Christmas.

The Elks and Emblem Club members purchased and wrapped gifts for the foster parent to take home with them for the children to unwrap Christmas morning from Santa.