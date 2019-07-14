Carson City Elks Lodge fundraiser honors local vets

On July 6, the Carson City Elks Lodge #2177 held a veterans’ fundraiser “Grilling Demonstration with Chef Sparky.”

Al Bergstrom, Elks officer and a veteran, chaired the event. Sparky of 9 Dots Creative Kitchens, also a veteran, donated his time when presenting his skills and tips on how to grill various meats successfully.

Donations were accepted for our veterans’ programs. The veteran fund goes toward various veteran activities such as donations to the Veteran’s Guest House in Reno, buying holiday wreaths to lay on veterans’ graves at Lone Mountain cemetery, the annual veteran women’s baby shower, veterans’ wheelchair program and more. Every veteran got a “thank you for your service” card from the Elks, and potato salad and watermelon were served with the demonstration meat.