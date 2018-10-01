Carson City Elks Lodge hosting fall tea for charity

The Carson City Elks Lodge No. 2177 is sponsoring a tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 to benefit the Holiday with a Hero program.

Holiday with a Hero gives disadvantaged children the chance to Christmas shop with a first responder.

First responders will be serving sandwiches, scones and desserts at the tea.

A limited number of tickets are available. You can get them at the Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St., after 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Hats aren't required but are encouraged.