Carson City Elks Lodge hosting Mother’s Day champagne brunch
May 4, 2018
Scrambled eggs, ham, pastries and other fare are on the menu at the Elks Mother's Day Champagne Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 13.
For $12 per person, attendees can partake in the brunch that includes quiche and platters of fruit and cheese. All mothers will receive a flower.
Adults of legal drinking age will be treated to one glass of champagne with the price of admission.
Early reservations are recommended. Call 775-882-2177, or stop by the Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St.
