Carson City Elks Lodge hosting Mother’s Day champagne brunch

Scrambled eggs, ham, pastries and other fare are on the menu at the Elks Mother's Day Champagne Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 13.

For $12 per person, attendees can partake in the brunch that includes quiche and platters of fruit and cheese. All mothers will receive a flower.

Adults of legal drinking age will be treated to one glass of champagne with the price of admission.

Early reservations are recommended. Call 775-882-2177, or stop by the Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St.