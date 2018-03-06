Carson City Elks Lodge to celebrate 150th anniversary

On Sunday, Carson's local Elks Lodge will be celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The Elks Lodge will be holding an open house between noon and 4 p.m. at 515 N. Nevada St. The Elks Lodge continues to serve veterans and children, and engage in the community. All chamber members are cordially invited.

"This monumental occasion will be celebrated by thousands of Elks members and their families, nationwide," said a release. "The benevolent and protective order of Elks is one of the premier, charitable, and patriotic organizations in the United States, with more than $5 billion in charitable contributions."

Monthly, the Elks Lodge participates in the Downtown Business Association Wine Walk, which the first Saturday of the month. The first Sunday of the month, enjoy a home cooked breakfast beginning at 8 am. The lodge is also available to rent for parties and business meetings.

The Lodge has just announced Garth Richards as their Citizen of the Year. For Teachers of the Year, they are honoring John Corbitt, Pioneer High School, Natalee Mede, Bethlehem Lutheran, and Whitney Tynes, Carson Middle School. To learn more about the lodge, visit carsoncityelks.org.