Carson City Emblem Club hosting Father’s Day brunch June 17

Eggs made to order, pancakes, sausage, home style potatoes, biscuits, gravy and fresh fruit will be included at the Emblem Club No. 507's Father's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17.

The brunch will take place at the Elks Lodge No. 2177, 515 N. Nevada St., where tickets can be purchased for $10 per person.

Seating is limited. For tickets and/or information, contact Donna Peacocke at 775-720-9410.