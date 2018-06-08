Carson City Emblem Club hosting Father’s Day brunch June 17
June 8, 2018
Eggs made to order, pancakes, sausage, home style potatoes, biscuits, gravy and fresh fruit will be included at the Emblem Club No. 507's Father's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17.
The brunch will take place at the Elks Lodge No. 2177, 515 N. Nevada St., where tickets can be purchased for $10 per person.
Seating is limited. For tickets and/or information, contact Donna Peacocke at 775-720-9410.
Trending In: Announcements
- Supreme Court candidate Leon Aberasturi to be Dems luncheon speaker
- Public input sought to improve transportation in rural Nevada
- Nevada Free Fishing Day planned; event offers free fishing in public waters without a license on June 9
- Eugene Hoover, candidate for lieutenant governor, holding meet and greet in Carson City
- Mike Thomas to lecture about revered space film at Western Nevada College