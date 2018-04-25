Carson City FISH recruiting celebrity waiters for annual Have a Heart fundraiser

Public figures are being recruited to help FISH's Have a Heart fundraiser, planned at 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 19 at Glen Eagle's Restaurant and Lounge.

The celebrity waiters raise money for the hungry and homeless by competing for tips. Celebrity waiters are needed for the 7:30 p.m. seating.

The waiters are encouraged to garner tips for excellent service or other creative reasons, such as table décor, selling flowers, telling jokes or otherwise colorful presentation.

Serving experience isn't necessary, as each celebrity waiter will have a Glen Eagles staff member helping him or her take and deliver orders.

Each celebrity is encouraged to invite eight friends who will tip them for their service. FISH will work to fill empty seats with general admission tickets.

Anyone who wants to attend the event can visit http://www.nvfish.com and purchase tickets for $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight.

To contact FISH, call 775-882-FISH, or email info@nvfish.com.