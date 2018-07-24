Carson City, Gardnerville locals graduate from Washington State University
July 24, 2018
Jessica Marie Talbot of Carson City graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Criminology from Washington State University.
Talbot's cum laude honor indicates she earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 but less than 3.70.
Ryan Bertucci of Gardnerville also graduated from the university. He earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
