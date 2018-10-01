Carson City Greenhouse Garden Center hosting annual landscape design workshop

Once a year David Ruf, owner of Greenhouse Garden Center, offers a workshop, "Landscape Design Workshop for the Homeowner."

Learn how to plot a design, add hardscapes and irrigation, select appropriate plant material and more. Ruf will assist the homeowner in creating a new landscape or refurbishing an existing landscape. The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 12-13 at the Greenhouse Garden Center, 2450 S. Curry St.

The cost, $125 per person or $175 per couple, includes breakfast snacks, lunch and all classroom materials. Class size is limited, and reservations required.

For reservations, contact 775-882-8600 or mary@greenhousegardencenter.com.