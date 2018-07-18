Carson City Historical Society hosting annual ice cream social Aug. 4

The Carson City Historical Society presents their annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the beautiful grounds of the Foreman-Roberts House, 1207 N. Carson St.

Enjoy a bowl of ice cream with your favorite toppings for $3 and then bring your own chair or use one of ours to hear the Millennium Bugs play many favorite jazz tunes.

The event is part of the month-long Jazz and Beyond Carson City Music Festival.