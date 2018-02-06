Carson City hosting annual 3-D archery shoot March 18
February 6, 2018
All archers are welcome to shoot in Clear Creek Bowmen Archery Club's annual High Water 3-D Archery Shoot at 9 a.m. March 18.
The shoot, offering 30 3-D targets (one arrow per target), is just for sport and no prizes will be awarded.
Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. on the day of the event. The shoot will be held at the archery range at Centennial Park, located east of Eagle Valley Golf Course on Highway 50 E.
The cost is $15 for adults; $20 for couples; $7 for ages 15-17; and children 11 and younger can participate for free.
For information, call Jim Davis at 775-883-0389 or Leon Treants at 775-882-2376.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Concerns growing over wild horses along Highway 50
- Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says body of Fallon man found in the desert
- Crews extinguish blaze at Indian Hills home
- Chili’s hosting Daddy-Daughter Night Out on Feb. 6
- Sierra Nevada snowpack: Region is becoming snow-starved, but reservoirs provide buffer