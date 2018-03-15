Carson City Kiwanis holding annual spaghetti feed fundraiser for senior meals program

The Carson City Kiwanis Club is offering all-you-can-eat spaghetti at its annual fundraiser for the Carson City Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program.

The fundraiser — offering dinner, a bingo board, coffee, tea and water all for a $5 ticket — will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

The entirety of the funds raised from the event will support the meals program, which has benefitted from thousands of dollars over the years thanks to the annual spaghetti fundraiser.

Additional bingo boards can be purchased for $1 each. Soft drinks and other drinks will be available with the purchase of drink tickets for an additional cost. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

For information about how to purchase tickets or to donate to the cause in the form of a bingo prize, raffle prize, or monetary donation, call 775-400-2650, or email service@carsoncitykiwanis.org.