Carson City Kiwanis presenting 5th annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Tournament

The 5th annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament — a four-person scramble with men's, women's, mixed division and senior flights — is set for Sept. 15 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Presented by the Carson City Kiwanis Club, the tournament at Silver Oak Golf Course benefits the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The cost to play is $100 per golfer. Hole sponsorships are available for the same price.

The tournament offers longest drive for each division, closest to the hole and putting tape and mulligans for sale.

Also included with registration are range balls, lunch and prizes. Lunch for additional guests is $10 per person.

A pre-registration and pairing party will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the club house.

Recommended Stories For You

For non-golfers, a 5K fun run and bench press competition are planned.

For information or to make a donation of any amount to the cause of pancreatic cancer awareness, contact Chairman Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net.