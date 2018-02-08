Carson City lecture to shed light on prison medical care
February 8, 2018
The issues surrounding prison medical care will be at the center of a lecture sponsored by the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society.
Dr. Karen Gedney will present at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 in the Ormsby Room of the Carson City Sheriff's Office, 911 E. Musser St. The talk will include her experiences caring for inmates over her three-decade career.
The speaker is known for her work establishing HIV care in correctional settings. In 2000, she was awarded the Nevada Heros for Humanity Award. She also was recognized by the American Correctional Association with a Best in the Business award. She left the prison industry in 2016 and has remained active by working for a prison environment that focuses on healing, re-integration, and crime prevention.
In addition to the lecture, the society's quarterly meeting will include Glen Whorton's review of the society's efforts to provide public access to the Nevada State Prison's buildings and grounds. Public access is restricted until completion of a change-of-use permit process. Structural changes to buildings and grounds needed to complete that process are underway and paid for with the society's funds.
